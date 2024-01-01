Glasner says facing Premier League teams in USA tour will serve Palace well

Oliver Glasner has relished the opportunity to face top sides in Crystal Palace's preseason and hopes that coming up against such top sides will ready his side for new season.

Speaking to Palace Tv, Glasner was over the moon with the win over Wolverhampton Wanderers and cannot wait to face West Ham United next.

"(It was) a very good result for us and we got a lot of information about the level we are playing at the moment," he told Palace TV.

"We struggled in some situations, we can see what we have to improve, but we can also see a lot of positive things. We are always able to score goals, we can create chances.

"We have 20 on-field players today on the pitch. I think six from our academy did brilliantly in the second-half. We were playing with a lot of energy and that is what I really enjoyed today.

"We had a good spirit from the first minute until the end of the game. It was a very good test for us."

Glasner believes facing top Premier League opposition is a perfect indicator of progress but also a perfect indicator of what can be improved within the side ahead of the new season.

"I told the players before that it is very important to have these competitive games, because then you can see what you have to work on," he explained.

"Of course, we gave them too many chances for a goal. We were twice lucky when it was offside. But at the end, because they pressed really well, to have quick solutions, move the ball very quickly.

"How we scored two goals is: when a team presses that high, especially man-to-man, then use the space that they give it. This is very often seen (in) behind, so it is no shame to play long balls.

"We did it twice and scored two excellent goals out of it. So, a lot of positive things and also many things we will still work on."

Palace face West Ham in Florida in yet another clash between two Premier League sides, both teams will benefit from such a high-quality game as the squads start to build chemistry and a sense of style ahead of next season.