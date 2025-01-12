Palace boss Glasner ponders Riad return for Stockport Cup clash

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner says Chadi Riad could see action on Sunday against FA Cup opponents Stockport.

The defender has been working his way back from injury in recent weeks, featuring for the U21s.

“It’s been good for him (Riad),” Glasner said. “He’s been getting minutes and more minutes, training and training.

“And we can see he's really progressing. Every training session, every minute helps, does help him.

“It could be that he gets some minutes (against Stockport). It looks like we’ll start with Trevoh Chalobah back in – him, Chris Richards and Marc Guehi have all missed games.

“But all are fit, all are in good shape. And then it’s good to have Chadi back as a centre-half, because we will need (Nathaniel) Clyney as a wing-back.

“I don't know what happens in the game yet. But it's really good that he's back again.”

On his selection plans, Glasner said: We all want the best development of any young player. And then we have to look and think is it for the best that he stays here and plays with the U21s, training with us? Will the player get many minutes?

“Because the most important thing for a young player is to play. They need to play. And we've tried to find the best situation for every single player.

“If then we have talks and we decide maybe the best thing is to be playing men's football, maybe in a lower league, taking the experience from there. If that will improve your game and they come back on a better level - and the player also believes in this - then a loan will happen.

“But we have to want it to happen. The player has to want it. And we need a club who will want to do it. If all three parties say yes, the deal can be done.”