Palace boss Glasner: Munoz suits my system

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner is pleased counting on Daniel Munoz.

Glasner is happy with the early season form of the fullback.

He said: “It's him and T (Mitchell) there on the other side. We need in these positions runners up and down and being offensive, creating situations, but also defending, and we knew this is the profile we need in these positions as a wing-back.

“Most of the time, they are alone on the side to get the support in defence and in offense. But we also see that they can benefit from the way we are playing. T, I think, is included in many dangerous offensive situations maybe that he didn't have before as a full-back.

“And the same with Daniel. We knew Daniel, one of his strengths, is being very offensive. And he had the assist at Brentford, so he's also involved. He had a good chance against QPR now on the far post.

“This is how we play. Therefore, we need runners. We need great physicality, great mentality. Both players have this. And if he needs a break, we have others."

