Palace boss Glasner: I stopped Henderson apologising

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner has given his verdict on their 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest.

Glasner did speak about goalkeeper Dean Henderson, whose error led to the only goal of the game.

Henderson could not keep out a long range Chris Wood strike, despite the shot not having a lot of power and barely getting off the ground.

Glasner stated post-game: “He tried to apologise (for the goal) but I didn't allow it. It's not to blame anybody – he made so many big saves for us this season and last season, and it happens. It's sports and again, they are all human.

“It's always about how we deal with the mistakes. It took us 5-10 minutes, and then the reaction of the team is what gives me a positive feeling for our next games.

“Against Tottenham (on Sunday), I don't expect an easy game. This is a great team, very attacking, they have a lot of pace, maybe the team with the most pace in the league.

“We know the challenges we have, and we will need Dean – and he will help us for sure.”