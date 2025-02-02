Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Palace boss Glasner happy with early Esse impressions
Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner was happy with Romain Esse's goalscoring debut in defeat to Brentford last weekend.

The winger is in line for more action today against Manchester United.

Glasner said: “I always tell the players: celebrate every single goal, because this is why we play football. If we don't celebrate, if we don't feel happy when we score a goal, quit!

“Everybody can blame me because he had to celebrate! It's what I expect from players. When we have a game and training and to score, I want them to celebrate. That's why we play football.

“If I don't enjoy it, if I don't feel great when I score a goal, there's something wrong. Sometimes I watch youth teams play, children play, they score a goal and they go back like it's the normal thing and I think: ‘hey, come on, what happened? Aren't they allowed to show their emotions?’

“That's the best thing in the world when you play football. When you have your first game for a team, the first time in the highest league, in the Premier League, and you score a goal and you don't celebrate, I wouldn't understand it.

“At that particular moment, I think everybody – maybe not the Brentford fans, but everybody else – got the hope back that we could get the equaliser and get the draw, so in this particular moment, I think it's important to show emotions, that we also, to catch our fans, you know, to create optimism that we are back again, so everything's fine.”

