Palace boss Glasner happy with early Esse impressions
The winger is in line for more action today against Manchester United.
Glasner said: “I always tell the players: celebrate every single goal, because this is why we play football. If we don't celebrate, if we don't feel happy when we score a goal, quit!
“Everybody can blame me because he had to celebrate! It's what I expect from players. When we have a game and training and to score, I want them to celebrate. That's why we play football.
“If I don't enjoy it, if I don't feel great when I score a goal, there's something wrong. Sometimes I watch youth teams play, children play, they score a goal and they go back like it's the normal thing and I think: ‘hey, come on, what happened? Aren't they allowed to show their emotions?’
“That's the best thing in the world when you play football. When you have your first game for a team, the first time in the highest league, in the Premier League, and you score a goal and you don't celebrate, I wouldn't understand it.
“At that particular moment, I think everybody – maybe not the Brentford fans, but everybody else – got the hope back that we could get the equaliser and get the draw, so in this particular moment, I think it's important to show emotions, that we also, to catch our fans, you know, to create optimism that we are back again, so everything's fine.”