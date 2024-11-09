Palace boss Glasner hands Devenny full debut

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner has handed Justin Devenny a full Premier League debut today against Fulham.

The Northern U21 midfielder has started the clash today.

Glasner said before their clash with Wolves earlier this season: “I think it will be time also for our Under-21s to get some minutes here.

“Asher (Agbinone) got it at Nottingham. He did really well. And now we have Caleb Kporha. We have Justin Devenny – he was excellent in training.

"It's always a chance for other players to step up and show: ‘hey, you can count on me’.”