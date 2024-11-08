Fulham boss Silva admits Palace are much stronger with Eze as he prepares for crucial clash

Fulham boss Silva admits Palace are much stronger with Eze as he prepares for huge clash

Fulham manager Marco Silva has highlighted Crystal Palace's excellent form in recent weeks and how they will severely miss winger Ebere Eze.

Despite a slow start to their campaign, Palace have picked up form recently, taking four points from meetings with Tottenham Hotspur and Wolves whilst knocking Aston Villa out of the Carabao Cup.

Silva discussed the South London side who he believes will be a tough test this weekend.

“It's going to be a Palace side that wants to get better results,” Silva said. “Last week for them was really good, because they won against Spurs, they kept themselves in the Carabao Cup in a tough game away from home against Villa, and they got a draw against Wolves away from home.

“That means that after a really tough start for them, the last week, even with all these problems and all these injuries, they were able to get points, with a great win at home against Tottenham as well.

“It's going to be tough, normally at home they are really tough to play against – that pressure, the way they play, the way they try to press every time, with the crowd behind them. It's going to be a tough one.”

Eze and Adam Wharton are out injured for Saturday’s clash whilst Will Hughes is suspended. Silva picked out Eze as a huge loss for Palace and heaped praise on the young winger who is a pivotal player for the side.

“Okay, of course with all of them, they are stronger. Myself, and everybody that loves football, enjoys seeing Eze on the pitch, because he's a top, top young player. There’s so much quality in everything that he does inside the pitch.

“And, to be honest, I really enjoy, even if he's on the opposition side, it’s so enjoyable to see his quality, the talent that he has to work with.

“Of course, for Palace, it’s much better to have him there, and all the others that you mentioned, too.”