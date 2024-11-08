Palace boss Glasner rubbishes Nketiah personal trainer claims

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner has rubbished claims of Eddie Nketiah's hamstring injury being caused by work with a personal trainer.

Glasner has dismissed the reports this week.

"I heard about it and I talked to Eddie after the game, and he mentioned that he feels a little bit his hamstring, then we made a scan and we saw it's a bit more serious than expected,” the Crystal Palace boss said.

"I always trust my players, so why should I trust a strange source more than my player? So I talked to Eddie and it's fine."

Glasner also said: “I know Eddie played the last two games, at Villa he was the guy who was sprinting most on the pitch.

"So I think it's my mistake, my fault that I didn't sub him earlier in the Wolves game because he was sprinting again, so in the Wolves and in the Tottenham game we were the number one in high-intensity runs in the Premier League, and this was in three days.

"I think I should have subbed him a little bit earlier, and he felt it during the game, something in his hamstring, but he was fighting for the team until almost the end of the game. Now he has problems with his hamstring and let's see how long it will take."