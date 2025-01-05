Palace boss Glasner hails home support after Chelsea draw

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner hailed the home support after their 1-1 draw with Chelsea.

Jean-Philippe Mateta’s late equaliser to cancel out a Chelsea opener scored by Cole Palmer earned Palace the point.

“It was a difficult start to the game," Glasner told Palace TV. "And they deserved to take the lead in the first 30 minutes. We were too passive, we lost the ball too quickly, and then the pressure increased and increased, and we were punished.

"But at the end of the first-half, we started to move the ball quicker, play more in their half and created some finishing opportunities and set-plays.

"This kept alive the belief we could come back. And the second half was much better in the aggressivity, in the intensity, in and out of position, creating chances, and then at the end scoring a really nice goal.

"So, I was really pleased with the performance over 60 minutes today, and especially I'm pleased with the reaction after the difficult start."

On Palace's goal, he continued: "It was a fantastic assist. Daniel Munoz wins the ball in the Chelsea half and the three attackers were well connected.

"Ismaïla Sarr got the ball, Ebere Eze made a great run into the gap and he gets the ball and provides a fantastic assist - and JP scores.

"If they are connected on the pitch, they always will create these situations, and this is what we have to work on, because sometimes the distances are too big between them and they can't play together.

"It is not 100% settled but it is getting better and better, and especially if we do it, then they can see how we created this chance.

"It shows that if everybody is doing their job, and I know it's not so easy against a fantastic squad of Chelsea, but we could see that we are competitive against any team, and also we had great support from the stands."