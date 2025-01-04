Chelsea boss Maresca: Defeats won't change our journey

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca says there's no concern amongst his players after their sudden form drop.

Chelsea face Crystal Palace on back of consecutive defeats.

But Maresca says: "No, absolutely, we don't like to lose games. We don't like to drop points, but it's not going to affect our journey because we all know, we are aware that during the season you are going to lose games.

"As I said, we finished the first part of the season, now we're going to start the second part, thinking that again we are going to win games, we are going to lose games, but the important thing is to see how the team is improving game by game, and things that we can do better.

"And don't forget that this is just a journey that started five or six months ago, so it's not five years ago, or six years ago, they are still teams that they are together five or six years, and they are still fighting to win titles, primarily, and we just started five or six months ago.

"But you don't need only good players, I said many times, for me the talent is not enough to win football. You need to add more things, things that we are adding, like to become a team in a difficult moment, and the difference between us and, I said, City, Arsenal, Liverpool, is that in that aspect they are more ready and team than us, and we're going to be there, hopefully soon."