Chelsea make it four without a win as Mateta earns Crystal Palace point

An equaliser from Jean-Philippe Mateta helped Crystal Palace to a 1-1 draw against Chelsea, who have now failed to win each of their last four Premier League (PL) matches (D2, L2).

After a disastrous start to the season, a string of positive results (W4, D5, L2) has seen the Eagles fly up the table, but given their recent struggles against Chelsea (D1, L14), today’s task was likely to be a tough one for Oliver Glasner.

It took just 14 minutes for the Blues to break the deadlock, with Jadon Sancho playing an important role in the goal, producing a wonderful dummy before running at the Palace backline and laying off for Cole Palmer, who stroked the ball past Dean Henderson.

With momentum on their side, the visitors pressed for a second goal, coming close when Pedro Neto nodded Palmer’s free-kick to the back post where Nicholas Jackson should have directed his volley on target.

Despite Chelsea’s early dominance, they could not add to their first-half lead, allowing the hosts to play their way into the contest as HT approached, albeit without often troubling the recalled Robert Sánchez.

Palace began the second period positively and should have been level when Ismaïla Sarr’s fizzed cross found Eberechi Eze, whose first-time side-foot finish drifted the wrong side of the far post.

As the hour mark ticked by, the Eagles were firmly in the match and looking increasingly dangerous in front of goal, highlighted by Mateta’s strike that was deflected over the bar by Levi Colwill.

With less than 15 minutes to play, Chelsea’s one shot on target remained the game’s only goal, and their failure to add to that when on top came back to bite them, as Mateta capitalised on an error from Palmer by capping off a swift breakaway with a low finish.

Enzo Fernández was perhaps lucky to escape a second yellow card in the closing stages, but that’s as far as Chelsea’s luck extended, with two points ultimately slipping from their grasp.

A positive performance earns Palace a creditable point, although their concerning home form remains an issue, with just two wins in 11 matches at Selhurst Park (W2, D5, L4) keeping Glasner’s side 15th in the league.

Defeat could have seen Chelsea drop out of the top four by the end of the weekend, but a point does little to revive their dwindling title aspirations, as the gap to league leaders Liverpool now stands at nine points with two extra games played.