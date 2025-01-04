Tribal Football
Most Read
REVEALED: Why Garnacho frozen out at Man Utd
Man Utd offer 3 unwanted players to Mourinho's Fenerbahce side including Antony
3 talking points ahead of Liverpool vs Man Utd
Napoli coach Conte ready for Fiorentina: You want to keep talking about Lukaku?!

Crystal Palace defender Lacroix: Chelsea point deserved

Paul Vegas
Crystal Palace defender Lacroix: Chelsea point deserved
Crystal Palace defender Lacroix: Chelsea point deservedAction Plus
Crystal Palace defender Maxence Lacroix was delighted after their 1-1 draw with Chelsea.

Jean-Philippe Mateta’s late equaliser to cancel out a Chelsea opener scored by Cole Palmer earned Palace the point.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“We are really happy because it’s always good to compete against this type of team,” Lacroix told Premier League Productions.

“We saw a good team of Crystal Palace today. We showed we could be dangerous against them. It’s always difficult to play against us here especially.

“I think it’s not only me, it’s all the team – we defended together. When we are together, it’s always better. We saw in the second-half they didn’t have a lot of chances – they shot one time on target – so for us, we did our job. It’s good for us.

“I think sometimes we respect this type of team – the big teams – too much. This is what we said after. We said: ‘come, we play, we have to win duels, we have to show we have the quality to beat them’ – and that’s what we did the second-half. We deserved it.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueLacroix MaxenceCrystal PalaceChelsea
Related Articles
Chelsea make it four without a win as Mateta earns Crystal Palace point
Chelsea boss Maresca: Defeats won't change our journey
Chelsea boss Maresca confirms James back for Palace clash