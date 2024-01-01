Palace boss Glasner details what he expects from Forest tonight

Crystal Palace head coach Oliver Glasner is prepared for the challenge of Nottingham Forest.

The under pressure manager knows that his team will not have an easy task on Monday night in the Premier League.

Forest are 12th in the league table, while Palace are sitting in 18th after a run of poor results.

Glasner stated: “They’ve had quite a good start. We know, at home, they didn't win at the moment, but they’ve scored many goals from set plays. They're very compact. They don't concede many goals.

“I watched the last 10 minutes at Chelsea (a 1-1 draw), and it was an up and down, so even with the red card, they could score at the end and they could concede a goal, so it's a very physical team.

“(They have) lot of pace, especially from the wing, with (Anthony) Elanga, with (Callum) Hudson-Odoi, with their full-backs: (Alex) Moreno, Ola Aina. (They’re) very physical in the middle, so they kept the whole squad together. They got new, experienced signings like (Nikola) Milenkovic in defence. (Goalkeeper Matz) Sels did an excellent job all over the season.

“Every Premier League game will be challenging and we prepare as well. We don't look back. We analyse, we try to improve day by day, game to game, but the mindset will never change, so we go there on Monday to get the win and we don't say ‘OK, we always hear it. You didn't win, I don't know, for seven games now in the Premier League and this and that.’

“When I arrived here, I was told the team had conceded the most goals in the last 15 minutes, and then I said: ‘OK, we don't talk about it, we focus on how we can improve it’ – and this is what we're doing now. We go to Nottingham and play for three points there.”