Forest boss Nuno seeks ref fairness ahead Palace clash

Nottingham Forest head coach Nuno Espirito Santo believes that coaches and referees should have more dialogue during games.

Ahead of tonight's clash with Crystal Palace, Santo was asked about previous refereeing decisions that he felt may have gone against his team.

Forest were given a significant fine for outbursts against referees in the past, while Nuno also got a three-match touchline ban for an incident against Brighton in September.

“The feeling in the club is we want to believe that everything is equal to everybody and the mindset is to accept the sanction,” he said to reporters.

“We are not the police. Dialogue inside a very emotional game that is football, there is a lot of tension, there is a good principle; I’m not old but I’ve been around some years ago and there was a lot of dialogue before.

“During the competition and heated moments there was dialogue and this is lacking a little bit, the part of the referees, the understanding of the players and managers. I understood before there was more dialogue.”