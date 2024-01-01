Palace boss Glasner delighted Mateta now on brink of France cap

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner says Jean-Philippe Mateta is a great example of how he and his staff can improve players.

Mateta is now pushing for a first France cap after starring for the Olympics team.

“I always want the best for every single player in our squad,” he explained.

“I know JP’s desire to play for France and, because I want the best for him, I would wish it for him, but it’s the decision of Didier Deschamps - the French team has so many talented attacking players.

“It’s the same with England, it’s their decision. For me, JP is working hard and he’s scored (four goals already this season). He knows he’s not maybe where he wants to be and that’s completely understandable - with a short break, emotional Olympic ‘pre-season,’ playing in the final and then one week later starting in the Premier League.

“I don’t think he’s ever experienced this before. He's 26, it’s a new situation for him, he’s hard working and he gets all of our support from us to reach his best level again and cross my fingers he gets nominated (for the French National Team).

“In any job you don’t get gifts, you get gifts on birthdays, you give gifts to your children, Christmas, Easter, etc. But, in your job as a football player you don’t get it because you’re a nice guy - you have to perform in the best way and then it’s the decision of the manager.

“This is what JP can do. He can perform for Crystal Palace and show that he’s ready for France and then he will get the nomination for sure, if not then it means he continues working hard, improving, developing, getting better and this should be his intrinsic motivation: to always improve.

“If you have this intrinsic motivation to always improve, it will happen. And then you get the reward, not a gift.”