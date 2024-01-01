Mateta committed to Palace project as he seeks new contract

Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta states that his commitment to the club has not wavered.

The Frenchman was linked with moves away from the London club this summer.

Mateta is yet to sign a new contract and was wanted by Aston Villa late in the window.

Reflecting on events, Mateta has told L'Equipe : "I am someone who is realistic.

“The club didn’t want to sell me, so I move on and I give everything to the team to help us get better results than those we achieved last year."

Asked if the saga could continue into January, he added: "When it is the right time to ask those questions, we’ll ask them."