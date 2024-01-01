Palace boss Glasner admits mixed emotions after Leicester draw

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner admitted mixed emotions after their 2-2 draw with Leicester City.

An injury-time Jean-Philippe Mateta penalty earned Palace the point on the day.

Advertisement Advertisement

Glasner later said: “It was especially mentally a very tough game, because being down 1-0 and then at half-time we said: ‘OK, now we want to keep going and we know we will create chances’ and it's 2-0, one minute later.

“Then, with the great support from the stand, we had a very good belief today, and with a great impact also from our subs, we came back. I think it's a compliment for the team for this comeback.

“We know we have to improve some parts of the game – especially we conceded the goals too easily. It's not that we are under pressure and then they score, but when we talk about the second goal, it's a 60-yard kick from the goalkeeper, and it bounced next to our box, and then we have a four against three in the box, but we conceded a goal.

“This is what we have to improve, because we know we are always able to create chances, we are always able to score goals, but also having this consequence in defending. This is not a problem of our structure, but it's just having this consequence, and this is what we will do.

“I mentioned it at the press conference: for me, it's like a restart with many new players, so I really appreciate how the togetherness was today, and so the basement is built. We are not happy with the point, but I'm really pleased and delighted with the spirit and the character of the players again.”

On the debuts of Maxence Lacroix and Eddie Nketiah, he added: “Maxence was solid, and also we could see that it was his first competitive game for a very long time in some parts, but he was solid.

“Eddie showed what he showed during training, what we expected from him: he always can threaten the goal. He was a little bit unlucky with the two or three finishes he had, but he had good movements, and also before the very important penalty, he made this run and blocked the defender, and Ismaïla (Sarr) also had a lot of passion getting this ball with his pace, and getting this penalty.

“I think it was okay. I think the whole game is okay, but we need to be good to win the games, so when you play okay, it's a draw, and now it's our job to improve and then to play well, then we will (win) more, and when we will be excellent, then we win a lot.”