Page in Hearts job frame as Bloom investment talks continue

Ex-Wales coach Rob Page is being linked with Hearts.

Page is a candidate for the Jambos, which sacked Steven Naismith last month.

Hearts are also in the process of seeing Brighton owner Tony Bloom buying into the club.

The Sun says Page and Gary Rowett, the former Birmingham City manager, are both under consideration at Tynecastle.

Rowett left Millwall in October last year.