Owen happy signing new Brentford contract

Brentford midfielder Riley Owen has signed a new deal.

Owen is currently a regular with the Brentford B team.

Advertisement Advertisement

The midfielder has penned a new 12-month deal to 2026 and told the club's website: "I’ve grown a lot since I joined the club.

“I want that to continue, wherever and whatever that looks like. I’m just focused on giving my all and making the most of whatever comes next.

“I played most of the games and was one of the main players in midfield.

"We had hoped to win the Premier League Cup as well as the U21 PDL title, but overall, it was a good season, for the team and for me personally, so I’m very happy about it.”