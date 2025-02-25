Owen hails Liverpool striker Salah: Unbelievable consistency

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Michael Owen has praised Mohamed Salah for excelling at the ‘hardest thing to do in football’ in scoring goals.

Salah starred in Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Manchester City, earning another Player of the Match award.

The Egyptian netted his 30th goal of the season before assisting Dominik Szoboszlai’s strike.

"The consistency is unbelievable," he told Premier League Productions when asked about Salah's passing the 30-goal mark for the fifth time in his Reds career. 

"What can you say about the lad, he is just a total machine.

"Never ever gets injured, he's got a great attitude (and) you never hear a peep out of him.

"Of course, his contract situation is another thing. But in terms of playing, it's just been year after year, a constant source of goals.

"You know that you're going to send him out there and he's virtually going to score in every game.

"It is quite incredible and we joke about it (but) it's the hardest thing in football, to score goals. To do it consistently like he does, there's only a handful of people that can ever do it, let alone do it now.

"So hats off to him, it's quite incredible."

