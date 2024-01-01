Onana tells Man Utd fans: I play risky football - but trust me!

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana says he won't change his style of play.

Onana is known to take risks with the ball at his feet.

But he told the Telegraph: "That's how I am. I often take a risk. And I think you're going to see that this season because I'm going to take a lot of risks.

"I can already tell in advance. Be prepared because it will stay that way this season, trust me!

"The best teams in the world take chances. I will take responsibility and I think my back is big enough to bear the responsibility. I think it will be a great season."