Tribal Football
Most Read
DONE DEAL: QPR sign Varane from Sporting Gijon
Man Utd defender demands millions to leave the club this summer as West Ham interested
Ex-Man Utd attacker Martial wanted by Italian giant in SHOCK move
Man Utd blow as Yoro length of absence confirmed

Onana tells Man Utd fans: I play risky football - but trust me!

Onana tells Man Utd fans: I play risky football - but trust me!
Onana tells Man Utd fans: I play risky football - but trust me!
Onana tells Man Utd fans: I play risky football - but trust me!Action Plus
Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana says he won't change his style of play.

Onana is known to take risks with the ball at his feet.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But he told the Telegraph: "That's how I am. I often take a risk. And I think you're going to see that this season because I'm going to take a lot of risks.

"I can already tell in advance. Be prepared because it will stay that way this season, trust me!

"The best teams in the world take chances. I will take responsibility and I think my back is big enough to bear the responsibility. I think it will be a great season."

Mentions
Premier LeagueOnana AndreManchester United
Related Articles
Man Utd keeper Onana: First season here has helped me
Chris Turner exclusive: How Fergie transformed Man Utd; my big Sheffield Wednesday regret; today's Prem keepers
Man Utd keeper Onana: What I think of Yoro...