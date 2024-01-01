Man Utd keeper Onana: First season here has helped me

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana says he's a stronger player for his first season in England.

Onana is adamant he will be a better keeper this new season.

He said, “Last year helped, 100%.

"When moving to a new country, some need time to feel good and play well. Mistakes are part of life. Who doesn't make mistakes? I'm old enough to accept this kind of responsibility.

"This club is one of the most greats in the world and to play here you need a lot of personality and character, and that's what you have to show on the pitch."