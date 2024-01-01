Man Utd keeper Onana: What I think of Yoro...

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana was impressed by Leny Yoro on debut yesterday.

Yoro featured in United's 2-0 preseason friendly win at Rangers.

Advertisement Advertisement

Onana told Sky Sports: "When you have the opportunity to be a Manchester United player that's when you have a lot of quality.

"He already showed this in the first half. Great guy, very young player. Good on the ball. We will enjoy him this season.

"He will. We are here to help him, no matter what is going on. Us as leaders, he's a young player, we're going to give him time.

"He's going to be alright because we have very good scouts here, so if they made him come that means he has a lot of quality."