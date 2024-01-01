Dalot says Mazraoui has the perfect temperament for Man Utd

Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot has praised new teammate Noussair Mazraoui.

The duo are very similar in that they can both play at right-back and left-back in a back four.

While they may eventually be competing for one spot, Dalot and Mazraoui have been playing together for most of this season.

Asked about Mazraoui, Dalot told club media: “Really good. He’s showed that he’s a really good player. It’s no coincidence that he played in one of the biggest clubs in the world, so for him to be here I think it’s a privilege for us, as players. That’s why the club bought him; that’s why the club wanted him here. We just have to take advantage of his qualities.

“When he’s on the pitch I think he’s a really good player that can bring us a lot of different things. As long as he still continues helping the team I think he will be really good for us.”

He then added on shot stopper Andre Onana: “I think it’s been more of a change mentally than footballistic attributes. I think he’s the same player. The only thing that he changed is that he is I think more balanced mentally, and really prepared for the highs and lows.

“At this club, because of the demands and the expectations we have here, it can be really easy for you to fall mentally and to feel really bad. Even when things are going well for you, for you to feel over-hyped. So I think he found this balance of being really calm and really confident, and I think it shows on the pitch that he is really good.”