Aston Villa boss Emery happy marking anniversary with FA Cup win

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery was delighted to mark the club's 150th anniversary with Friday's FA Cup win against West Ham.

West Ham had an early lead through Lucas Paqueta before Villa struck in the second-half through Amadou Onana and Morgan Rogers.

“I’m very happy. The 150th anniversary we were here celebrating,” Emery said.

“We can be happy with this victory and share it with our supporters. We played progressively getting better.

“We started by conceding one goal and this is the most important thing that we are trying to correct – don’t concede an easy goal at the beginning of the match like we did today.

“Progressively we were feeling comfortable on the field and we were dominating and controlling the game.

“We came back the result clearly in the second half and we have to be happy for the anniversary as well.

“Aston Villa have won this trophy seven times and this trophy means something important for our supporters. Hopefully we can be consistent.”

Emery also said: “Sometimes we have to control the game with good positioning and be patient because the opponent is defending well in a medium or low block.

“We have to try to be patient and we have to identify and teach the supporters how we want to impose, to dominate and threaten the opponent with our idea.

“We have to be patient and then when we can break their defensive spaces, we have to threaten them and we did it more in the second half.

“They conceded chances in transition, and we did very good work progressively in the match and better in the second half.”