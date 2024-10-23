Onana admits he feels loved by Man Utd support after being named player of the month

Manchester United shot stopper Andre Onana has admitted to his delight at being named their Player of the Month.

Onana secured the award for September after a string of impressive displays in goal.

While he had a tough start to life at United, he has now won the award twice since being a Red Devil.

He told club media: “Well, it's very important to feel the love. I feel the support from our fans because without them it's almost impossible to win games. I remember when I arrived here, I had a difficult start and the first six months it was difficult to set up in the country and they were always behind me.

“So, I want to thank them, first of all. And also I want to thank them for how they support my team-mates. You know, who came, who just arrived, who are settling in the club, and also for the support they give us in Old Trafford.

“Also, the away fans. Now, they are our soldiers. We know we can go anywhere with them. They will fight for us, they will fight with us. So for us it's important to know they are behind us.”