Tribal Football
Most Read
Chelsea transfer-list NINE senior players
Man United reignite interest in Napoli's Victor Osimhen
Real Madrid eye Man City ace Rodri after Martin Zubimendi rejection
Emiliano Martinez 'waiting for Man United' despite Galatasaray interest

Olympiakos legend Kostoulas proud of son Charalampos after Brighton move

Paul Vegas
Olympiakos legend Kostoulas proud of son Charalampos after Brighton move
Olympiakos legend Kostoulas proud of son Charalampos after Brighton moveBrighton/X.com
Olympiakos legend Athanasios Kostoulas is proud of son Charalampos Kostoulas after his move to Brighton was confirmed this week.

Athanasios won seven league titles as a centre-half with Olympiakos during his playing career and was in England for his son's signing ceremony.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He told BBC Sport: "Today is a very important day for the whole family. Despite being many years a professional player myself, what has been achieved has happened in a very short space of time. Everything has happened very quickly and within one year.

"We are emotional but excited that everything should go well. We feel this opportunity is the best one possible and he will participate in the best league in Europe and the world.

"We are confident in his desire and ability to work hard to allow him to shine as he has done so far in his career."

Mentions
Premier LeagueKostoulas CharalamposKostoulas AthanasiosBrightonFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Newcastle step up Joao Pedro pursuit
Brighton sign Greek U21 forward Kostoulas from Olympiacos
Brighton beat Man United and Arsenal to Greek wonderkid signing