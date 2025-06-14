Olympiakos legend Kostoulas proud of son Charalampos after Brighton move

Olympiakos legend Athanasios Kostoulas is proud of son Charalampos Kostoulas after his move to Brighton was confirmed this week.

Athanasios won seven league titles as a centre-half with Olympiakos during his playing career and was in England for his son's signing ceremony.

He told BBC Sport: "Today is a very important day for the whole family. Despite being many years a professional player myself, what has been achieved has happened in a very short space of time. Everything has happened very quickly and within one year.

"We are emotional but excited that everything should go well. We feel this opportunity is the best one possible and he will participate in the best league in Europe and the world.

"We are confident in his desire and ability to work hard to allow him to shine as he has done so far in his career."