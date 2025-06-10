Brighton beat Man United and Arsenal to Greek wonderkid signing
Brighton have reportedly beaten Premier League giants Man United and Arsenal to the signing of Greek wonderkid Charalampos Kostoulas.
According to journalist Ben Jacobs, the 18-year-old is set to undergo his medical at Brighton ahead of his proposed £34 million move.
Arsenal and Man United have been heavily linked with a move for the highly regarded Olympiacos playmaker but ultimately decided against making an official offer.
Kostoulas enjoyed a breakout season in his home country of Greece, scoring seven goals and providing one assist in his 35 games across all competitions.
Brighton are certainly betting on him becoming a future superstar, with the £34 million fee being one of the most expensive in the club’s history.