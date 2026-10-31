Nottingham Forest boss Oliver Glasner came out swinging after their 2-0 Premier League defeat to Brentford on Saturday (October 31).

Glasner’s appointment hasn’t quite had the desired effect at Nottingham Forest, with the club sitting 19th in the Premier League with just six points from nine games.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Austrian is the fifth man to take charge at Nottingham Forest since the start of last season, and he’s under increasing pressure.

Speaking to reporters after the defeat to Brentford, Glasner promised ‘no more hugging’ or a ‘sixth manager.’

“We have the personnel, but we need to get more out of the players,” Glasner said.

“And this is where I see my responsibility. I felt it was more (the need for) hugging, but if hugging doesn’t work, there’s also an opposite way.

“I don’t need to be loved. I’m here not to be loved. I’m here to bring success to this club.

“It’s disappointing and frustrating and we have to accept it’s not good enough. If we lose four of the last five games it’s not good enough.

“And that’s why for me it’s now time that we change things; that I change things, and that’s what I will do.”

Glasner was asked what he meant by changes.

“Everywhere, and I feel I could see a few things from day number one,” he responded.

“I feel now maybe I made too many compromises in some stuff. It’s a clear way, I will tell what we will do, what we have to do, and if the players buy in, we can have a turnaround, and if not, the sixth manager will come in.

“I always take responsibility for the things I decide, and I decided everything,” Glasner continued.

“It’s just one person to blame and that’s me. And that’s why I say I can’t and I won’t continue in the same way as Oliver Glasner, I will change things.

“Again, and it’s the same, you asked the fifth manager, I think, the same questions.

“I think the performances are better than they have been. But it’s the same. And if things won’t change, you will ask the sixth one.”