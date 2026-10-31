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'I was waiting' - Brentford ace Igor Thiago relieved to get on the scoresheet vs Forest

'I was waiting' - Brentford ace Igor Thiago relieved to get on the scoresheet vs Forest
'I was waiting' - Brentford ace Igor Thiago relieved to get on the scoresheet vs ForestREUTERS

Brentford striker Igor Thiago was relieved to get on the score sheet in their 2-0 Premier League win over Nottingham Forest on Saturday (October 31).

Keith Andrews’ side piled even more misery on Oliver Glasner’s struggling Nottingham Forest with a comfortable win to take them up to 6th in the Premier League.

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Brentford are hoping to build upon a fantastic 2025-26, which striker Thiago played a key role in, scoring 22 Premier League goals.

The 25-year-old hasn’t managed to carry that impressive form into this campaign, however, with two goals in his nine games.

Thiago scored Brentford’s second against Forest in the 76th minute with a deflected effort from close range.

Speaking to Premier League Productions after the game, the Brazilian was certainly relieved to have gotten on the score sheet.

"I'm really happy today. The change is there today. We fight, we did what Keith (Andrews) told us to do and we got the three points," he said.

On the physicality of the game: "I really enjoy it, I like it this kind of game - it suits me really well."

On what his goal means: "It means a lot to me. I was waiting for this goal for so long this season. Thank you Lord, to score one more goal at home. I am really happy."

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