Olise suddenly hits wall at Bayern Munich

Paul Vegas
Action Plus
Michael Olise has suddenly hit a wall at Bayern Munich.

After a bright start, the €53m signing from Crystal Palace has found himself benched by coach Vincent Kompany.

"He was already being celebrated as a new star, but there is not much to see at the moment (…) Olise was initially rightly celebrated as the best new signing - but in recent weeks he has suddenly lost his status. Against Leverkusen he was given a starting role, but hardly anything came of it," writes BILD.

"In his first 9 matches, he scored 6 goals and 3 assists. In his last 10 Bayern matches since mid-October, there has only been one goal and two assists.

"At Bayern too, the shy Frenchman (who almost never speaks in public) made a name for himself mainly thanks to his lack of shin guards rather than through goals and assists..."

