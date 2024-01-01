Olise joining Bayern Munich on massive contract

Bayern Munich have secured the signature of winger Michael Olise from Crystal Palace.

The Frenchman has signed on the dotted line and will earn a major pay rise as a result.

The 22-year-old was signed for £49.5million, with Olise set to play alongside Harry Kane and Eric Dier next term.

Per The Mail, Bayern will be paying Olise a salary of around £220,000 per week.

The attacker was linked to various top English clubs, but chose to go to Bayern instead.

Palace will be using the funds from selling Olise to revamp their squad for boss Oliver Gasner.