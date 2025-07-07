Ola Aina "over the moon" as he signs new deal with Nottingham Forest until 2028

Nottingham Forest defender Ola Aina has signed a contract extension with the club until 2028.

Aina joined Forest in July 2023 on a one-year deal after his contract expired at Serie A side Torino. Since then has become essential for manager Nuno Espirito Santo in recent seasons and has attracted attention from several top sides including Premier League champions Liverpool.

Advertisement Advertisement

The 28-year-old played 35 out of 38 games last season and holds impressive statistics such as how he won possession in the defensive third more times than any other player in Europe’s top five leagues. Speaking on his new deal, Aina revealed how happy he is to commit his future to the side.

“I’m over the moon, I can’t wait to continue this journey with the Club. It’s always felt like a home ever since I joined and I’m happy to be here. Now my focus is on preparing for the new season well and getting back to hard work.”

Owner, Evangelos Marinakis also commented on Aina staying with the side which is an impressive move from the club who will have been contacted by a number of top sides.

“Ola has skill, determination and character in abundance. He epitomises the culture and hard work we expect from everyone associated with Forest. He has had a big influence since his arrival here and we look forward to continuing that journey together to help us achieve incredible things.”

Finally, Chief Football Officer, Ross Wilson how impressed he has been with Aina who brings life to the side on and off the pitch.

"Since the moment Ola joined the Club, we have loved his influence and personality on the team. He’s someone we all enjoy working with every day.

“Everyone can see how much he gives the team on the pitch, and we also see every day what he brings off the pitch to our group. Ola shares our ambition and believes in the direction of the Club, and we are delighted he has further extended his time here”.