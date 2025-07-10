Tribal Football
Okoduwa proud signing pro Wolves contract

Wolves fullback Wes Okoduwa has signed a pro contract at Molineux.

Okoduwa, 17, has been named in the first-team matchday squad on six occasions to date and is a regular with the Wolves U21 team.

Okoduwa told the club's website: “It’s a great feeling, I’m over the moon because it shows your hard work isn’t for nothing, and me and my family are proud after a long journey. It’s an amazing club and it’s all I’ve known. I’m glad about how things are going and I’m taking it step by step.

“It gave me a good exposure (being on the first-team bench). Being exposed that early gave me a good insight to see what men’s football is like, and what I need to do to get there. That was a good experience being around the lads.

“Now, I’ll try to get as much men’s football as I can in because that’s what I’m trying to prepare for. The adult world of football is where I need to go next, so wherever that is, I’m trying to prepare myself physically and mentally.”

 

