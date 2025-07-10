Tribal Football
DONE DEAL: Rangers swoop for Wolves defender Djiga

Rangers have signed Wolves defender Nasser Djiga.

Djiga moves to Ibrox on a season-long loan.

The 22 year-old joined Wolves in  January for £10m from Red Star Belgrade.

"I am very happy to join Rangers, it is one of the biggest clubs in Scotland and in Europe," Djiga said.

"I will try to give everything, to play every game and I think it is the best team for me. I just want to play and enjoy football with the team."

Gers manager Russell Martin also said: “Nasser is someone who, despite still only being 22, has garnered valuable experience in both the UEFA Champions League and Premier League.

“We believe he has all the attributes required to thrive here at Rangers in the upcoming campaign and I am looking forward to working with him.” 

