OH Leuven name Coleman as new coach

Paul Vegas
Chris Coleman has been named OH Leuven coach in Belgium after leaving AEL Limassol.

The former Wales boss takes charge of OHL just three days after leaving AEL.

Coleman and AEL had agreed to part ways by mutual consent.

Limassol said: "We sincerely thank Mr Coleman for his contribution to our team during our partnership. His ethos and character are elements that have won the respect of all who make up our football department.

"We wish him every success in the next phase of his career, as well as health and happiness on a personal level."

 

