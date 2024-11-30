Chelsea loanee makes online Southampton protest

Chelsea midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu has deleted all traces of Southampton on his Instagram account.

The Frenchman is on-loan for the season at St Mary's, though has struggled for minutes so far under manager Russell Martin.

The Mirror says Ugochukwu has taken action on his social media account in an apparent protest against his lack of game time.

So far this season, Ugochukwu has started two games in the Premier League and made nine appearances overall.

Ugochukwu, 20, wasn't in the squad for last night's 1-1 draw at Brighton.

