Ogbene season likely over at Ipswich

Chiedozie Ogbene's season is likely over at Ipswich Town.

In defeat to Brentford, the winger appeared to tear his achilles tendon.

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna said on Friday: "Chieo had surgery on one of his Achilles tendons yesterday, and it went according to plan.

Ogbene managed to get five games for Ipswich before the injury struck.