McKenna: New training HQ important for Ipswich development

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna says plans for a new training HQ is crucial for the club's development.

The board are to invest £30m into the new facility.

“I think it’s so important,” McKenna told TownTV. “It’s probably pretty well known that I’m a manager who believes in process and having a fantastic environment and fantastic culture and fantastic every day for the players.

“The club has been fantastic in terms of supporting us so far up until this point. From the first day I walked into the club, my only demands going into the January transfer window having arrived right at the end of December, weren’t about players in that window, they were about TV screens, drones, goalposts, and getting towards that summer about the pitches.

“We invested in that from the start and probably per square metre of the building that we have at the moment at the training ground, we’ve probably maximised close to what we can do with it. The club has invested in cryotherapy and so on, all the little things that can make a margin.

“But it gets to the point where you have a 27-man Premier League squad, you’re trying to grow and develop the academy and the women’s team is going from strength to strength that the square metre-age isn’t enough.

“To be able to develop our players to their best capability, to be able to grow and develop each department, whether it’s analysis, whether it’s sports science, whether it’s medical, to develop and grow each of those departments and to be able to retain and recruit the best players, and that’s the reality of it, to be able to keep our best players at the football club, to be able to attract better players to the football club, having a top-end training ground is a big part of that.

“As we go into the next few years, the stadium now is something to be proud of, I think there’s a lot of work still to do in the next decades, but I think it’s something that everyone is rightly proud of how it looks.

“And I think the training ground now and getting that project in the next couple of years will be a big investment and a big part of the medium and long-term future of this football club."