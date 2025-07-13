Obi Mikel: This player just isn't good enough for Chelsea

Tribal Football
Chelsea hero John Obi Mikel says they need to find a new goalkeeper.

The Nigerian admits he doesn't rate current senior keeper Robert Sanchez.

Ahead of today's Club World Cup final against PSG, Obi Mikel told talkSPORT: "A lot of the Chelsea fans can agree that we need another top goalkeeper because Sanchez is not doing it.

"The goalkeeper situation needs to be sorted out. We can’t go into the new season with Sanchez, I’m sorry. 

"I’m sure that 99 per cent of the Chelsea fans will agree with me that Sanchez is not the goalkeeper that will win us trophies. Definitely not."

The Nigerian also stated: "So far, so good in this tournament. He’s made mistakes but they haven’t led to a goal yet and we’ve been lucky, we’ve been scoring goals, defending well. He’s not really been under pressure so much.

"But going into a season where we have the Premier League, the Champions League, the FA Cup and all of this, we need a top, top goalkeeper."

Mentions
Premier LeagueMikel John ObiSanchez RobertChelseaFootball Transfers
