Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd accept Juventus offer for Sancho
Modric: I can now say it - Real Madrid president Florentino treated me differently
Man United have bid for key Real Madrid star rejected
Leandro Trossard agrees shock Arsenal exit

Barcelona make Fermin Lopez transfer decision amid Chelsea interest

Alex Roberts
Barcelona make Fermin Lopez transfer decision amid Chelsea interest
Barcelona make Fermin Lopez transfer decision amid Chelsea interestLa Liga
Barcelona have reportedly come to a decision regarding the future of young midfielder Fermin Lopez with Chelsea ready to make a move.

The La Liga champions are in desperate need of funds if they want to sign players and adhere to La Liga's 1:1 financial rule.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Several players have been linked with moves away, with the likes of Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, and Marc-Andre ter Stegen all on the chopping block.

Lopez, 22, has also been touted as a potential option for clubs across Europe and in Saudi Arabia, with Chelsea the most interested.

According to a report from AS, Barcelona have decided they don’t want to part ways with the midfielder despite Chelsea’s willingness to buy him for €75 million (£65m/$87m).

Hansi Flick is understood to be a big fan of Lopez and considers him a key member of his squad for the upcoming 2025-26 season.

Mentions
Lopez FerminChelseaBarcelonaPremier LeagueLaLigaFootball Transfers