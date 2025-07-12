Barcelona make Fermin Lopez transfer decision amid Chelsea interest

Barcelona have reportedly come to a decision regarding the future of young midfielder Fermin Lopez with Chelsea ready to make a move.

The La Liga champions are in desperate need of funds if they want to sign players and adhere to La Liga's 1:1 financial rule.

Several players have been linked with moves away, with the likes of Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, and Marc-Andre ter Stegen all on the chopping block.

Lopez, 22, has also been touted as a potential option for clubs across Europe and in Saudi Arabia, with Chelsea the most interested.

According to a report from AS, Barcelona have decided they don’t want to part ways with the midfielder despite Chelsea’s willingness to buy him for €75 million (£65m/$87m).

Hansi Flick is understood to be a big fan of Lopez and considers him a key member of his squad for the upcoming 2025-26 season.