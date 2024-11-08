Man Utd not dropping plans for Everton defender Branthwaite

Manchester United are said to be monitoring Jarrad Branthwaite’s position this season.

The Red Devils will be switching to a 3-4-3 formation under incoming boss Ruben Amorim.

Per The Mail, Branthwaite is still seen as a key future signing for the Old Trafford outfit.

The £70 million-rated centre-back, whose return from injury this season coincided with Everton’s improved form, wants to make the move.

However, his club has set a huge fee for his services, which United may not be able to afford.

The Red Devils do have Premier League PSR issues and have since had to spend more money sacking Erik ten Hag and hiring Amorim.