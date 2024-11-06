Man Utd not dropping push for Everton defender Branthwaite

Manchester United are said to be planning a fresh approach for Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite next summer.

The Red Devils are not giving up on bringing in the young English centre half.

Per talkSPORT, new manager Ruben Amorim preferring a 3-4-3 formation makes the move even more likely.

United will be using three center halves in all games moving forward, given Amorim’s focus on always using a back three.

They had bids of £35 million and £45 million rejected for Branthwaite last summer.

Whether the Toffees lower the valuation of Branthwaite remains to be seen, especially if they remain in the Premier League.