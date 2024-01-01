O'Neil: Wolves fans can make difference against Chelsea

Wolves boss Gary O'Neil says the home support will be key today against Chelsea.

O'Neil insists the Molineux crowd can be the difference for Wolves.

He said, “I don't know if they can feel it from where they are, but the impact they have on the players is huge, massive. It's not really me, because I'm stood there, and I get to stand and think and have a real clear mind while I'm watching the football match, whereas the players are out there on the field competing and having a fan base that is fully behind you and is cheering and still behind you when things are going tough makes it so much easier to perform than when they're not so with you.

“It makes a massive, massive difference. All of that pressure and all that responsibility is not on the fan base. A lot of that is on me and on us as a playing group, to make sure that we give them something they can feel and buy into. I think that was the key last year, that they could feel something. They could feel that everyone was giving everything. There was an excitement. There was some energy around how we played.

“Then even when we started to struggle, you could still tell that the fans understood, and they were willing to stay with the team, and that will be huge for us again this year. The Premier League, as we've seen, is going to be probably more difficult than last season. We're going to need everybody, the fans that come every week, the fans that come five times a year, myself, the players, the staff. We're going to need everybody here to help us try and have a successful campaign.”