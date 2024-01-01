O'Neil trying "to build something to entertain fans" at Wolves

Gary O’Neil says that one of his pre-season aims is to entertain their supporters even more next season.

Wolverhampton’s training camp in Marbella is nearly over and was sealed with a 1-0 win over Como 1907 thanks to a Matt Doherty header in what was their first training match of the summer.

The squad have been training intensely in the Spanish sun with a week of double sessions, work in the gym and running that manager Gary O’Neil says is all for the entertainment of the fans.

“I am pleased. The lads have worked unbelievably hard, and I mean unbelievably hard. We put some real tough sessions into them and spoke to them at the start of pre-season around what we needed to get from the next six weeks. The first thing is fitness always and the next thing is an understanding, so when we go into the season, we understand exactly what happens when someone does this, then what the next person needs to do.”

“I’m excited to see it progressing. Weirdly I’m excited to see people get it wrong so I can help them and excited to see people get it right. We’re trying to build something we think can make us successful this year and hopefully entertain the fans.”

“I’m sure the last year they enjoyed a lot of it and we want to keep it that way. We have some real talent. Between now and the end of the window I’m sure there’ll be some movement in and out. The group at the moment, with the lads who’ve come back from loan, you come back and are unsure of your future, but the way they’ve come back and approached their work has been really good, so I’m delighted with the whole group.”