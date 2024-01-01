Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

O'Neil prioritises Wolves signing

O'Neil prioritises Wolves signing
O'Neil prioritises Wolves signing
O'Neil prioritises Wolves signingAction Plus
Wolves manager Gary O’Neil’s summer dreams involve the club signing a centre forward.

The young coach knows that if there was one weakness in his team last season, it was their lack of goal threat.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Any injury to Matheus Cunha is especially worrying for Wolves, as they struggled in his absence last term.

Per The Mirror, the issue is that Wolves may have to sell a player to fund a big move.

Of the players who could move, Pedro Neto and Max Kilman are two of the options.

Kilman has been linked to West Ham United, while Neto is wanted by a host of top teams.

Mentions
Premier LeagueWolvesFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Liverpool closing on highly-rated Wolves youngster Ayman
Agent of Wolves striker Silva encourages Bologna, Fiorentina offers
Wolves prepared to sell Podence