O'Neil prioritises Wolves signing

Wolves manager Gary O’Neil’s summer dreams involve the club signing a centre forward.

The young coach knows that if there was one weakness in his team last season, it was their lack of goal threat.

Any injury to Matheus Cunha is especially worrying for Wolves, as they struggled in his absence last term.

Per The Mirror, the issue is that Wolves may have to sell a player to fund a big move.

Of the players who could move, Pedro Neto and Max Kilman are two of the options.

Kilman has been linked to West Ham United, while Neto is wanted by a host of top teams.