O'Neil makes transfer warning to Wolves board

Wolves boss Gary O'Neil has warned the board his squad is short.

Wolves have been beaten by Arsenal and Chelsea in the opening two games of the season.

O'Neil said: "Everyone knows the financial restrictions we have and have been there since I arrived. We have raised good funds in this window and the squad will need help.

"Once the window shuts it doesn't open for a good few months, when it shuts we need to be comfortable with where we are.

"There's a lot of work for myself, I need to get more out of the group we have. Then there's an understanding the Premier League is tough and if you sell good players it makes you weaker.

"We'll see if it's a breakeven window by the time it shuts next Friday. We have raised some good funds and hopefully we can use them well in the next few days."