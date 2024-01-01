O'Neil happy to see goalkeepers at Wolves fight for place in club's "pecking order"

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Gary O’Neil has opened up about competition amongst the club's goalkeepers.

Goalkeeper Dan Bentley signed a new three-year contract with the club despite him being third choice keeper behind Sam Johnstone and Jose Sa this season, which sparked questions about the pecking order at the Premier League side.

Bentley joined Wolves in January last year and has established himself as a key squad member which caught the eye of a number of clubs in the summer transfer window such as Arsenal who were keen on him replacing Aaron Ramsdale, who made his move to Southampton.

However, no deal came to light and O’Neil has welcomed the new contract, which he says will only boost the work rate of those around him as they push for the place in the team.

“I’m pleased because he was linked with moves away from here in the summer and we were keen to keep him,” O’Neil said.

“He’s very good at what he does and understands his role, while also pushing the ones ahead of him. I’m delighted that it was all agreed.”

When questioned if Bentley’s new deal means previous number one Jose Sa could depart in January, O’Neil added: “No, I have no thoughts of January at the moment. The goalkeepers will continue to fight and see where they end up in the pecking order.”