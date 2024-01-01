Johnstone says Wolves "have to keep looking forward" after tough start to the season

Wolves can’t overthink recent results if they want to overturn their bad run of form.

The Premier League club are not in the best of positions, as they have yet to win this season.

As they sit in 20th place in the table with 1 point from five games, goalkeeper Sam Johnstone said they must take it a game at a time.

He stated: “We've got a great team, great bunch of players, and we've had some very difficult games.

“We can't get sidetracked with that, we have to keep doing what we're doing, what we want to do, and hopefully the wins start coming. We've had a tough start, and we have to keep looking forward, keep working.

“We can’t get sidetracked with the table and the results that have gone, there's a long way until the end of the season, and hopefully that starts changing soon, for ourselves, for the club and for the fans.

“We have to keep going in the right direction and being positive.”