Man City boss Guardiola: Late winner at Wolves came from not going crazy

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says their late win at Wolves came from not panicking.

City won 2-1 thanks to a 95th minute header from John Stones.

Advertisement Advertisement

Guardiola later said, “The solution is the way we played today,” Guardiola said. “. Stay a lot in the position that you have to be - this is really important.

“Don’t be crazy otherwise they make the transitions, and they would punish you. We were close to 2-0.

“Good action from the wingers and making good decisions. We have the ability for one player to run in the small spaces and score a goal.

“The other option is you don’t come, I don’t come and we stay with Eddie. That will be so difficult for our spectators.

“Imagine Ruben (Dias) has the ball and he says ‘okay, stay there’. That would be a problem.

“We have to do it knowing that we cannot attack in a naive way because we saw that the strikers have pace but the way I believe, because for many years we have played teams who play in that way, is to do what we have done today.

“Because we won it is easy to say be patient but when it’s 1-1 you make actions that are not the right decisions.

“At the end you have to continue to do it. Look at Phil (Foden) when there’s no space with three or four runners and incredible passes from Jack (Grealish).

“Always, always, always, it’s 11 players inside the box when we arrive to the byline. There is no space. Free-kicks, corners, individual action like Josko did again. You can break in the kind of way.

“The most important way is to avoid transitions. When you open that door, it’s impossible and they will destroy you.”